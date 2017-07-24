Terry Crews's Crackdown 3 character revealed in new video

You may have read Joe's extensive interview with PC gaming fanatic (and Hollywood actor) Terry Crews last week, in which the White Chicks star spoke of his excitement at being a playable character in upcoming open world superhero game Crackdown 3. "It's more than I could ever have dreamed of," he said.

Well, over the weekend developers Sumo Digital finally fully unveiled Crews's character, called Commander Jaxon. The video, via Gamespot, is a short one: just a quick toe-to-head spin showing the character's armour, face and voice.

The team have clearly put a lot of effort into the likeness, because it's an absolute spitting image. The armour he's wearing is pretty badass, too, with holograms all over, including a huge skull in the middle of his back. Jaxon has a futuristic floating display in front of his eye and earpiece to boot.

The video arrived a few days after the first screenshot of Crews's character (seen at the top of this article) emerged via an interview with lifestyle blog HighSnobiety.

I wasn't sure whether that was actually what Crews's character would look like in the game, but the fact we see him talking in the latest video (which also peels away the layers of animation for his character) suggests he really is going to look that good.