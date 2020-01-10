Use this Temtem type breakdown to determine your squad's strengths and weaknesses

Need to see how to optimise your Temtem type matchups? With over 140 critters available to discover (and counting), each of your loyal pets slot into one or more of the 12 unique types. These categories determine the techniques your Temtem possess, how their abilities fare against other creatures, and vice versa. Having this information to hand will also help you choose one of the three Temtem starters.

Whether you’re hoping to zoom through the campaign with ease, or engage in rigorous competitive play, you’ll need to know how distinct types interact. So, let’s take a look at how you can maximise your Temtem's potential while avoiding unnecessary damage.

Every Temtem type and how they work

Neutral

A Neutral Temtem's comprehensive range of abilities perform reasonably well against most other types. Neutral types don’t have glaring strengths or weakness, apart from their fragility against Mental Temtem.

Effective vs: None (deals 1x damage)

None (deals 1x damage) Ineffective vs: Mental (deals 0.5x damage)

Mental (deals 0.5x damage) Resistances: None (receives 1x damage)

None (receives 1x damage) Weak vs: Mental (receives 2x damage)

Fire

Fire types can be trickier to control due to their erratic temperaments. Keep them as far away from Water Temtem as possible.

Effective vs: Nature and Crystal (deals 2x damage)

Nature and Crystal (deals 2x damage) Ineffective vs: Fire, Water and Earth (deals 0.5x damage)

Fire, Water and Earth (deals 0.5x damage) Resistances: Fire, Nature and Crystal (receives 0.5x damage)

Fire, Nature and Crystal (receives 0.5x damage) Weak vs: Water and Earth (receives 2x damage)

Water

Water Temtem thrive against Fire, Earth, and Digital creatures, making them a 'solid' addition to any squad. If you’re on the hunt for an amphibious friend to fight your corner, they won’t let you down.

Effective vs: Fire, Earth and Digital (deals 2x damage)

Fire, Earth and Digital (deals 2x damage) Ineffective vs: Water, Nature and Toxic (deals 0.5x damage)

Water, Nature and Toxic (deals 0.5x damage) Resistances: Fire, Water and Earth (receives 0.5x damage)

Fire, Water and Earth (receives 0.5x damage) Weak vs: Nature, Electric and Toxic (receives 2x damage)

Nature

If you want a balance of offence and defence skills, the Nature type is for you. Botany traits buff your Nature Techniques, but they can also heal allies mid-fight.

Effective vs: Water and Earth (deals 2x damage)

Water and Earth (deals 2x damage) Ineffective vs: Fire, Nature and Toxic (deals 0.5x damage)

Fire, Nature and Toxic (deals 0.5x damage) Resistances: Water, Nature, Electric and Earth (receives 0.5x damage)

Water, Nature, Electric and Earth (receives 0.5x damage) Weak vs: Fire and Toxic (receives 2x damage)

Electric

Most Electric Temtem overlap across two different types, such as Wind and Water. Building your squad with traits from various types grant some versatility in battles, although there will usually be a compromise.

Effective vs: Water, Mental, Wind and Digital (deals 2x damage)

Water, Mental, Wind and Digital (deals 2x damage) Ineffective vs: Nature, Electric, Earth and Crystal (deals 0.5x damage)

Nature, Electric, Earth and Crystal (deals 0.5x damage) Resistances: Electric and Wind (receives 0.5x damage)

Electric and Wind (receives 0.5x damage) Weak vs: Earth and Crystal (receives 2x damage)

(Image credit: Crema Games)

Earth

Earth Temtem are effectively tanks: they're resistant to a third of the current types and are strong against many of them, too.

Effective vs: Fire, Electric and Crystal (deals 2x damage)

Fire, Electric and Crystal (deals 2x damage) Ineffective vs: Water, Nature and Wind (deals 0.5x damage)

Water, Nature and Wind (deals 0.5x damage) Resistances: Fire, Electric, Crystal and Toxic (receives 0.5x damage)

Fire, Electric, Crystal and Toxic (receives 0.5x damage) Weak vs: Water, Nature, Wind and Melee (receives 2x damage)

Mental

These mystic entities possess magical abilities and ooze intelligence. They may not have the strongest stance against other types, but they hold their own against Neutral and Melee opponents.

Effective vs: Neutral and Melee (deals 2x damage)

Neutral and Melee (deals 2x damage) Ineffective vs: Crystal (deals 0.5x damage)

Crystal (deals 0.5x damage) Resistances: Neutral and Melee (receives 0.5x damage)

Neutral and Melee (receives 0.5x damage) Weak vs: Electric, Digital and Crystal (receives 2x damage)

Wind

Battles may not be as easy and breezy as you’d hope with Wind Temtem, but they’ll certainly give Toxic types a hard time. Electric creatures are your most feared fow, so try to acquire a dual-type Wind Temtem when constructing a balanced squad.

Effective vs: Earth and Toxic (deals 2x damage)

Earth and Toxic (deals 2x damage) Ineffective vs: Electric and Wind (deals 0.5x damage)

Electric and Wind (deals 0.5x damage) Resistances: Earth and Wind (receives 0.5x damage)

Earth and Wind (receives 0.5x damage) Weak vs: Electric (receives 2x damage)

Digital

The rarest of all, Digital types are weakened by their own attack type, oddly. Very few Digital Temtem currently exist so here’s hoping the techie bods at Crema will cook up more soon.

Effective vs: Mental, Digital and Melee (deals 2x damage)

Mental, Digital and Melee (deals 2x damage) Ineffective vs: None (deals 1x damage)

None (deals 1x damage) Resistances: Toxic (receives 0.5x damage)

Toxic (receives 0.5x damage) Weak vs: Water, Electric and Digital (receives 2x damage)

(Image credit: Crema Games)

Melee

The type that keeps on swinging. Melee Temtem bullies their inferiors into dust, but can be outsmarted by Mental types. They’ll take a good beating before giving up, though.

Effective vs: Earth and Crystal (deals 2x damage)

Earth and Crystal (deals 2x damage) Ineffective vs: Mental and Melee (deals 0.5x damage)

Mental and Melee (deals 0.5x damage) Resistances: Melee (receives 0.5x damage)

Melee (receives 0.5x damage) Weak vs: Mental and Digital (receives 2x damage)

Crystal

Crystal types really are diamonds in the rough to the right tamer, so to speak. Mostly located in the mines of Quetzal, some Crystal Temtem can prevent negative stat changes altogether.

Effective vs: Electric and Mental (deals 2x damage)

Electric and Mental (deals 2x damage) Ineffective vs: Fire and Earth (deals 0.5x damage)

Fire and Earth (deals 0.5x damage) Resistances: Electric, Mental and Toxic (receives 0.5x damage)

Electric, Mental and Toxic (receives 0.5x damage) Weak vs: Fire, Earth and Melee (receives 2x damage)

Toxic

Toxic types have few weaknesses. Their poison attacks are effective against Water and Nature Temtem, and they can be found roaming freely in Tucma.