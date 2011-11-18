Telltale employees genetically engineer Jurassic Park scores

Is Metacritic the new Amazon? Despite only coming out three days ago, Jurassic Park has a host of decent user scores on the review aggregator, which set Gamespot's fake reviews radar a twitchin'. Gamespot did some cursory Googling and found that the reviewer's names matched up to those of developers Telltale's employees.

In a statement to Gamespot, Telltale covered their backs by saying: “It is being communicated internally that anyone who posts in an industry forum will acknowledge that they are a Telltale employee. In this instance, two people who were proud of the game they worked on, posted positively on Metacritic under recognizable online forum and XBLA account names."

Earlier this week, Bastion developers Supergiant Games found their game's scores on Metacritic had plummeted due to a host of reviews giving the game a negative score, according to Giant Bomb . A Steam thread asked users to submit good reviews to counteract the bad ones, which pushed the score up from 6.5 to 7.1.

Signal Studios - whose Toy Soldiers: Cold War game was also given negative reviews - said that the current system is unfair. “The way to fix Metacritic user reviews is to simply require a written review and verify user accounts,” Signal Studios' president and creative director Douglas Robert Albright III told Giant Bomb.

Modern Warfare 3 has also inspired some Metacritic shenanigans , with Sledgehammer Games' Glen Schofield tweeting: "I don't usually do this but, if u like MW3 go 2 Metacritic.com & help our user score. It's suspiciously low. Be honest but help if u agree."

Meanwhile, our Jurassic Park review has just landed on Tony's desk, and it's certainly not looking like a ten-out-of-ten game.