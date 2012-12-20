Team Fortress 2 Mecha Update introduces robot Engineers, new weapons and winter items

A sudden Greevil population explosion has cancelled Christmas in Dota 2 , but teams Red and Blu face bigger problems in Team Fortress. The robot menace introduced in the MvM update continues to threaten the values that TF2's nine classes hold dear, like the right to not spend Christmas battling sinister robot versions of themselves.

A new, massive MvM map called Big Rock has been added to the playlist. The clanking hordes now feature robotic Engineers who can set up teleporters to help their robo-buddies leapfrog large chunks of the map. "Naughty" and "Nice" boxes will drop throughout the event, offering rare weapons and winter items respectively to those who have the festive frivolity to purchase keys for them.

The new weapons include "The Rescue Ranger," a high tech shotgun for the Engineer, a "Loose Cannon" grenade launcher for the Demoman and a new medi-gun called the "Vaccinator." It wouldn't be a Team Fortress event without a new comic. This one's called THE SHADOW BOXERS .