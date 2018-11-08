Take-Two is being evasive about Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC

We're still calculating the chances of Red Dead 2 coming to PC, and right now Take-Two is just as hesitant to talk about Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC as Rockstar.

Yesterday, the publisher hosted an earnings conference call and the subject was raised again. The hour long call—trust me, it felt longer than an hour—was a jargon-filled discussion of everything from marketing to revenue streams, but right at the end, an investor piped up with a question many of us have been wondering.

“Red Dead 1 was not on PC; any updated thoughts on making Red Dead 2 available on PC down the road? Thanks.”

A long pause followed, with Zelnick eventually asking the investor to repeat the question. Then he dodged and weaved.

“Rockstar will talk about their intentions are going forward with regard to all upcoming products, and the same would hold true for platforms. So, in this particular instance, I can’t really give you too much clarity, apologies.”

It is, of course, not surprising that Take-Two wouldn’t want to spill the beans on something as anticipated as a PC release for Red Dead 2 in an earnings call, but you never know. A few commands in the Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app hinted at a PC version. We live in hope, because it's somehow harder to wait for console ports in 2018 than it once was.