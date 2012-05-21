Swords & Soldiers gets Super Saucy Sausage Fest DLC this week

Update! The mission pack will be available on May 23rd and will cost $2.00.

Side-scrolling indie strategy game Swords & Soldiers HD is getting a fresh batch of DLC. The brilliantly alliterative Swords & Soldiers Super Saucy Sausage Fest adds ten new campaign missions, an upgraded challenge mode, and a unique new combination of spells and units. It stars the barbecue-obsessed Chief Meat and his Vikings as they make their way to the titular sausage fest to attempt to win a thousand cows. As you do.

Swords & Soldiers began life as an iOS strategy game and made its debut on PC last year. It's by Ronimo Games , and represents an attempt to translate StarCraft-style strategy to a different perspective. You still set up a resource chain and queue up units, but take no direct control over your troops: instead, they automatically progress across the screen like creeps in LoL or DOTA.

You can influence your soldiers by directing them down branching paths, and assist them - or hinder enemies - with magic spells. Victory is case of planning and careful timing.

Super Saucy Sausage Fest is due this week.