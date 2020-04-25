Sweet deals, free trials for story-driven games in Steam's LudoNarraCon sale

LudoNarraCon is an online-only convention that takes place entirely through Steam, and there are some excellent deals and demo opportunities going down as part of it. Though it’s really focused on livestreams, panels, upcoming games and new releases, LudoNarraCon is on Steam for a reason: That’s where you can get the games. The event is based around more emotional, narrative games: Thrillers, narrative strategy, life sims, dating sims, and detective games. Games with a more sedate pace that don’t necessarily fit in a convention hall, as one of the organizers told us recently. You can check out everything going on for LudoNarraCon 2020 on this Steam page.
Here are some good free games to try:
- Sci-fi linguistics game Heaven’s Vault was a huge hit, and you can try it for free.
- Fantasy barista game Coffee Talk has a free demo for LudoNarraCon.
- Lonely astronaut game Still There has a demo to play.
- Wayward Strand is a just-released game with some absolutely lovely animation.
And here are some great deals:
- Disco Elysium is $30 and won a boatload of awards.
- Beautifully atmospheric mood piece Gris is half off, only $8.50.
- The fascinating and atmospheric Far: Lone Sails is only $9.
- Those who like some casual adventure games will like She and the Light Bearer for $5.
- Both games in the dystopian Orwell series are on sale, both Keeping an Eye on You and Ignorance is Strength.
- Narrative Action RPG Moon Hunters is 85% off, as are horror game Beholder and computer hacking simulator Hacknet.