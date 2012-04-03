Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP coming to Steam on April 16

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, a Twitter-integrated prog-rocking iOS action adventure is coming to "electric computers" via Steam "before the next dark moon"—or April 16, according to the video above. The high-concept mobile game has earned high critical praise and won multiple awards, including IGF Mobile's "Achievement in Art" award in 2010.

"It is our sincere hope that this new edition of the project will connect with a broad audience, people who have access to a computer and who have a fondness for musically-inclined computer-enabled stories of myth & mystery," reads the official announcement , which also states that the PC version will be playable this weekend at PAX East.

Regarding the nature of the port, the developers say that the game "has been minorly adapted to better suit player input via the two-button mouse, and some audiovisual elements have been subtly refined as appropriate by Capy, Jim Guthrie & Superbrothers Inc."

Prepare your neuron bundles for the upcoming adventure-journey with the (iOS oriented) "Audience Calibration Procedure" video below: