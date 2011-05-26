Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition system requirements and DRM detailed

Capcom have detailed lots of PC-centric Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition info on their official blog .

Aside from the anticipated new content (14 new characters, new stages, replay modes and character rebalancing), PC is getting loads of exclusive features - some of which I could actually do without.

The original version of Street Fighter IV had inconsistent online play thanks to players valuing graphical sheen over a consistent framerate; a very silly thing to do in a competitive fighting game. Now framerate will be a deciding factor in the matchmaking process. According to Capcom, the new matchmaking criteria will "Should help to keep experiences consistent assuming enough people are in the matching pool at any particular moment."

Slightly more confusing is the addition of a new setting in the options menu that lets you choose between a smooth, variable, or fixed framerate. I'm not sure whether we prefer our framerates smooth or fixed - what's your favourite type of framerate?

The system requirements have also been detailed. They did mention that "it doesn't take a very high spec PC to deliver a console-like experience," which I agree with. Keep it coming Capcom.

Minimum Requirements



OS: Windows XP/Vista/Windows 7



Processor: Intel Pentium 4 2.0 GHz and up



Memory: 1 GB RAM



Graphics: DirectX 9.0c/Shader3.0 and up supported (operation on-board is not guaranteed)



Video: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 and up (except for NVIDIA GeForce 7300), VRAM: 256MB and up (operation sharing with main memory is not guaranteed) or ATI Radeon X1600 and up VRAM: 256MB and up.



Hard Drive: 4.5 GB free hard drive space



Sound: DirectSound, DirectX9.0c Compatible Audio



Other Requirements: Online play requires software installation of and log-in to Games For Windows – LIVE

Recommended hardware



OS: Windows Vista/Windows 7



Processor: Intel Core2 Duo 2.0 GHz and up



Memory: 2 GB RAM



Graphics: DirectX 9.0c/Shader3.0 and up supported (operation on-board is not guaranteed)



Video: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 and up, VRAM: 512MB and up (operation sharing with main memory is not guaranteed)



Hard Drive: 4.5 GB free hard drive space



Sound: DirectSound, DirectX9.0c Compatible Audio



As predicted, controllers and USB arcade sticks will be compatible. You'll also be able to remap the hell out of your keyboard if you're using a slightly exotic controller.

The addition of Games for Windows Live is as frustrating as ever - but we expected that anyway. Even more upsetting are the strict security measures that Capcom have implemented to prevent the rampant piracy that hit Street Fighter IV in 2009. Stay signed in to GFWL and everything will be fine. Try to play without an online connection however, and you won't be able to save progress in the challenge rooms or the settings menu. Even more annoying is that you'll only get to use 15 of the 39 characters in local play and won't get to access your DLC. You'll need an online connection to play, basically.

At least, as Capcom put it, "You'll be able to carry on with what you're doing until you come to a logical break point, like exiting to a menu, at which point you'll be asked to sign back in."

I get Capcom's fear of hackers and pirates - they're damn scary dudes - but we're a bit sad to see legitimate players taking a hit because of bad people doing bad things two years ago.