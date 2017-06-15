Sundered teases gigantic Souls-like boss ahead of July release

Sundered is a game which has steadily impressed me since Andy first reported on it last year. In case this is the first you're hearing of it, it's a two-dimensional eldritch horror-style Metroidvania from Jotun devs Thunder Lotus Games. According to creative director William Dubé, it requires players survive its "horrifying fight for survival and sanity"—something which often sees plays going toe-to-toe with some pretty formidable looking bosses, the majority of which tower high above the player.

Ahead of its launch next month, Thunder Lotus has teased the game's fourth boss, Nyarlathotep. Before you successfully wrap your tongue around that one, here's a glimpse of the beast in motion:

Not sure how we're expected to get through that one, but it's worth noting Sundered allows players to "resist or embrace the corrupting influence of ancient eldritch powers throughout the game" and as such this will have a "crucial impact" on the final battle. Interesting.

"We’re truly excited to be lifting the curtain on Sundered’s climax, even if it is only for a short tease," says Dubé in a statement. "Here, we’re putting the stark contrasts at the thematic core of Sundered on full display. With the game into the home stretch of production, and our release is just around the corner in July, it’s tremendously satisfying to see it all coming together so beautifully now."

Sundered is due next month.