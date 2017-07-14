Sundered launch date announced, Jotun goes free for the weekend

Sundered, the Lovecraftian "replayable Metroidvania" being developed by Jotun studio Thunder Lotus Games, was announced last year and absolutely demolished its Kickstarter goal in January 2017, pulling in $200,000 CAD on a $25,000 CAD goal. But perhaps even more impressive is that the Kickstarter carried an estimated delivery date of July 2017, and today the studio confirmed that it's actually going to happen.

Thunder Lotus announced today that Sundered will be out on Steam, GOG, Humble, Origin, and Uplay (and also the PlayStation Store, if that's your thing) on July 28. Steam and GOG preorders are live now at a ten percent discount, and to mark the looming release both sites are offering Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Thunder Lotus' previous game, for free (Steam here, GOG here) until 12 pm ET on July 17.