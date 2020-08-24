Summer Games Done Quick raises $2.3 million for charity

The virtual speedrun-a-thon Summer Games Done Quick wrapped up this weekend with a whopping $2.3 million raised to support Doctors Without Borders, an independent organization that delivers emergency medical aid to people impacted by wars, epidemics, and disasters.

That's actually down from the previous two major GDQ events, Summer Games Done Quick 2019 and Awesome Games Done Quick in January 2020, both of which surpassed the $3 million mark. SGDQ 2020 was also online-only, however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak—and it's not as though $2.3 million is chump change. The donations earned during this year's event takes the total amount of funds raised by GDQ for charities around the world, including Doctors Without Borders, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Direct Relief, AbleGamers, and Organization for Autism Research, to more than $27 million since 2010.

If you missed any of the runs (and odds are that you did, because it ran 24/7 for the entire week), an archive is available on the GDQ YouTube channel. A few highlights include KOTOR in under 45 minutes, ALF in six minutes, Ori and the Will of the Wisps in half an hour, Dusk in under 20, and Half-Life: Alyx in 31:16, which is especially interesting because it's a VR game and thus requires a little more athleticism than most. Check it out below.

The next GDQ events, by the way, will be Fleet Fatales, running November 15-21, and Awesome Games Done Quick 2021, which will go January 3-10, 2021.