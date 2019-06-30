Summer Games Done Quick 2019 smashes GDQ fundraising record

Week-long speedrunning marathon Summer Games Done Quick 2019 has drawn to a close after raising a staggering $3 million for charity Doctors Without Borders—nearly $900,000 more than it pulled in last year.

More than 2,600 people attended in person in Minneapolis, MN, and at its peak more than 156,000 were watching the event on Twitch. It's been heartening to see the stream, usually of an obscure game, lingering at the top of Twitch for the past seven days.

If you missed a run you wanted to catch, all the videos are available on the Games Done Quick YouTube channel. Check the schedule here to see how far back you have to scroll for a specific run.

The grand total raised so far is $3,005,228, and you can still donate here. Last year, the event raised just under $2.2 million, which was a record at the time, and the largest Games Done Quick fundraise before this was the $2.425 million raised at Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 in January.

The next GDQ event is Games Done Quick Express in September at TwitchCon, and then it's onto Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 in January, which will mark the organization's 10-year anniversary.