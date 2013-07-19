Strider being remade by Capcom, plans to flip onto PCs next year

Strider! Apparently it was a beloved side-scrolling arcade platformer made by Capcom. It's coming back, for PC and other electronic entertainment devices. This is probably good news. Unfortunately, Britain never had the same arcade culture enjoyed by America and Japan. Sometimes you'd find the occasional cabinet devoted to synapse-firing displays of sound and light. More often, it was rows of machines where you'd insert a penny, which would fall into a pile of pennies, and maybe help push more pennies out for you to collect. You didn't really want to win those - there are very few situations in which having to carry a lot of pennies is a 'reward'.

What I'm basically saying is that I'm not familiar with the original series. Luckily, there's a trailer that shows off this return.

Agreeably fast-paced ninja action, then. Sounds promising. It's being developed by Double Helix Games, and is due out in 2014. For a longer, unbroken run of footage from the game, check out the video below.