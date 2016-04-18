Street Fighter V is getting Guile this month

Capcom has confirmed that Guile, he of the grim visage and car buffer coiffure, will leap into the Street Fighter V fray later this month. He'll come with his own Character Story and set of Trials, as well as an expanded repertoire of moves including a new ability called Faultless Move that enables him to advance in a “crouch walk state” while keeping his charge.

The arrival of Guile will also see the release of the first Street Fighter V DLC stage, which will very appropriately be Guile's Air Force Base. Owners of the season pass will be given the level at no charge, while everyone else will have the option of purchasing it for 70,000 FM [Fight Money].

A new “Rage Quit System” is also on the way, which will lock players “who have high disconnect rates during matches” out of matchmaking for a set period of time, although whether that will replace or reinforce the LP and rank drop penalties that were rolled out in March wasn't said. Improvements to the matchmaking system are coming as well that are meant to improve the process of creating and connecting to Battle Lounges, and should also make it easier to find opponents.

Guile will be free for all players until the real-money Zenny shop goes live, after which he'll be available for purchase for 100,000 FM or 600 Zenny, which works out to $6. A specific release date hasn't been announced.

