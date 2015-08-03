Street Fighter 5 trailer reveals Vega

The flamboyant Vega joins the Street Fighter 5 roster, complete with signature claw and a mask to protect his chiseled face from taking a further chiseling. Here Vega is seen delivering a pummeling to SF5 newcomer, Necalli, who joins Cammy and Birdie, Ken, Bison, Nash and Charlie in SF5's growing collection of fighters.

The V-guage is one of SF5's primary new systems, which Lucas rather liked when he went hands-on with a preview build. It also features cross-platform combat with Playstation 4 players, and is due out in March 2016. Trailers like this make excellent use of 60fps streaming video. So slick. So quick. The future is alright.