Street Fighter 5 is about to get new rage-quitting penalties, according to recent leak

Courtesy NeoGAF user Moaradin

Street Fighter 5 has been rife with rage quitters since its launch back in February, and now it seems like Capcom is getting ready to dish out some new penalties for those who disconnect mid-match. NeoGAF user Moaradin shared some leaked screenshots that show tutorial tips for the new punishments, including matchmaking restrictions and currency fines.

"Penalties will be incurred for disconnecting during a network match, including LP reduction and temporary matchmaking restrictions," the screenshot reads. "Also, special icons will be displayed on the Fighter Profiles of players who frequently disconnect, as well as those who never do, making it easier for players with the same icon to battle against each other."

As you can see in the screenshot at the top of this article, the player on the right has an icon that looks like a skull or Death—and I'm not talking Helen Mirren in Collateral Beauty. The player on the left, however, has a different icon that... well, I'm not exactly sure what it looks like, but it's definitely not Helen Mirren, either.

In addition to the rage-quitting penalties, the leaked screenshots also reveal that players will be able to choose their own background music, regardless of what stage or characters they're using. You'll be able to choose whatever theme you want in versus, training, and ranked and casual matches.

You can check out more screenshots of the new menus on NeoGAF.