Popular

Strafe launch trailer shows the gibs-soaked rogue-like retro FPS in action

By

Game is set to launch next week.

Whether Strafe turns out to be good or not, at least we'll have the trailers. This latest one celebrate's the game's imminent launch – May 9 to be exact – and it shares the thick '90s aesthetic that the original trailer did. Only this one hints at a feature that we (or I) didn't know about previously.

That feature is "secrets", and while secrets are a given in a rogue-like, the secrets in Strafe look really cool – if I'm interpreting the trailer correctly. Towards the end you'll see a monochrome rendition of Wolfenstein 3D and also a glimpse at a sparse polygonal forest. Are these the "secrets" promised, ala Super Meat Boy's tribute levels? I bloody well hope so.

Here's the trailer, and here are some early impressions I had a few months back.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
See comments