Steam sale targets Ubisoft this weekend

By

Ubisoft Steam Sale

Ubisoft are having a sale on Steam this weekend, with 33% off the vast majority of games in their catalogue. There are also daily deals - until 6pm GMT tonight you can get the Ghost Recon Complete Pack, including every game up to GRAW 2, for £6.24/$7.49.

See below for other highlights and links to our reviews.

Check out the Ubisoft publisher page for the full list. Anything catch your eye?

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro.
