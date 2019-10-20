Steam sale dates have leaked again

It's that time of year again, by which I mean time for people to complain about how much better the Steam sales used to be back in their day. Get your complaining pants ready for the following dates, as provided by Steam Database on Twitter.

Halloween Sale: October 28–November 1

October 28–November 1 Autumn Sale: November 26–December 3

November 26–December 3 Winter Sale: December 19–January 2

According to @SteamDB, "Multiple developers posted it in multiple places despite Valve asking otherwise. But you know how that goes." Those dates are a little later than usual for Halloween and Autumn, although a Winter sale starting on December 19 is pretty standard. They are believable timeframes, is what I'm saying.