Steam In-Home Streaming beta starts later this year, join group to register interest

Valve sorta kinda in a roundabout way added In-Home Streaming in a Steam beta update a little while ago , but not in a way you could actually, you know, use. If you like the idea of streaming games to another PC in your household, however, you should probably keep an eye on this Steam group . And by 'keep an eye on' I mean 'join the heck out of', as Valve will be randomly picking members for an upcoming beta test "later this year".

Now, keen-eyed readers will have observed that there's not a lot of the year left. In fact, if supermarket ads and displays are any indication, tomorrow is Christmas and New Year's is sometime next week. Those of you with two PCs and a good internet connection should therefore sign up to that group soonish, if you want to test Valve's new technology before the rest of the world.

Of course, it's also a handy place to make suggestions or have a good old moan in a place you can be sure Valve will be subjecting to their steamy gaze. Here's their brief introduction:

"Steam In-Home Streaming is a feature that will allow people to stream games from one computer to another anywhere in their house.

This feature will be available for beta testing later this year. Beta participants will be randomly selected from members of this group, so join, have fun, and stay tuned for more details!"

Once again, here's that In-Home Streaming group .

Ta, PCGamesN .