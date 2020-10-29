The Steam Halloween Sale is live

This year's Steam Halloween Sale is live, running from October 29 to November 2. That's about four days to bloat the backlog with a bunch of horror games. But if you're easily scared, don't run off quite yet.

The sale is focused on horror games, but features plenty spooky-adjacent stuff, and games that have nothing to do with horror at all. Do some digging and you'll probably find something to suit your personal scare threshold. I mean, Mount Your Friends 3D is on sale.

Some highlights:

While there's no big meta-game badge-earning nonsense to Steam's Halloween sale, there are a few new seasonal goodies to pick through in the points shop. The Monster Prom 2 emotes are especially spooky. If "points shop" doesn't ring a bell, it was introduced in the last big sale: Buy stuff, earn points, and spend them on stuff like profile backgrounds and animated stickers and stuff I'll never use because my digital social life lives on Discord.

So what're we picking up? I might do a low-level sweep and buy a bunch of indie horror games I missed over the last year, maybe take a few blind leaps of faith if they're discounted enough.