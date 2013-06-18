State of Decay confirmed for Steam release, date still unclear

There are many places you'd expect to see an announcement of the PC version of a game. Xbox Wire - the official news pipe for Microsoft's various, randomly numbered console boxes - isn't one of them. Despite that, Jeff Strain, founder of Undead Labs, used an interview with the site to confirm the PC version of their open world zombie survival game State of Decay. The man at Microsoft whose job is to systematically exorcise all mention of the PC is going to be in a lot of trouble.

When asked what's next for the game, Strain replied, "We're currently working on a PC version for release on Steam. Fortunately it's been in development alongside the Xbox 360 version since Day 1, so we just need to integrate with the Steam platform and add native support for keyboard and mouse control." That would seem to suggest that a release isn't too far off, and that the game will be coming to Steam. That Microsoft exorcism guy is really going to be in trouble.

Even so, we previously heard from the game's community manager that a PC release "isn't going to be soon by any meaningful use of the word 'soon'." That was just over a week ago; which would suggest the release is slightly further off than I assumed a paragraph ago.

