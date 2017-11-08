Stardew Valley multiplayer is 'coming along great,' Eric Barone wants you to look at his cabin

A month ago, we reported on a Stardew Valley mod that enables idyllic country living in multiplayer, but we also noted that official multiplayer support is on the way too. It's expected to go live in (hopefully) early 2018, and based on a tweet today from solo developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, it sounds very much like things are going well.

Testing multiplayer... it's coming along great! @tccoxon is doing fantastic work. I'm really excited, this is already really fun and it's only going to get better before release. Check out my log cabin pic.twitter.com/f4YlHL3fCxNovember 8, 2017

Seriously, check out that cabin.

It's not exactly a detailed developer update, but Barone's public enthusiasm very strongly suggests that development is on track. And it's not the only good news here, either: Last week Barone made the four songs from the Stardew Valley 1.1 update freely downloadable from Bandcamp, while the full 74-song soundtrack (which includes the 1.1 additions) can be had for a fiver.