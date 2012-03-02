Star Wars: The Old Republic white lightsaber crystals hitting shops soon

TOR players sensed a great disturbance in the Force recently when one player managed to get his mitts on a white lightsaber crystal . It was as though thousands of Jedi cried out in jealousy and were suddenly silenced (when Bioware patched it out again). The coveted crystals are due to make an official reappearance soon, but they won't be tied to a grand planet-spanning quest like the Magenta crystals. Instead you'll have to embark on a dramatic quest to a shop, where they'll be available in very limited numbers for lots and lots of in-game credits.
A post on the Star Wars: The Old Republic blog teased the return of silver sabers to TOR. It's one of several "rumours" hinting at changes that will be made by the imminent 1.1.5 update. "Small stocks of these extremely rare and expensive crystals have started to appear in Vendor stocks at the primary Imperial and Republic transportation hubs. With no new shipments expected for several months, those wealthy enough to afford these crystals may find themselves in possession of a highly sought-after collectable."
One of the other rumours suggests that Republic players will be able to get their hands on "purple-hued color crystals, usually exclusive to Imperial-held worlds." It sounds like we'll soon be able to boost stat bonuses to current colours as well. According to the post, the Imperial Science Bureau outpost on Ilum has tech that can create "several variants of existing crystal colors which improve the crystal's natural properties."
Lower level speeders are due a price adjustment, which would be great news if I hadn't just blown 250,000 credits on my tier two vehicle JUST LAST NIGHT. "Prices for Tier I and Tier II speeder licenses across the galaxy are expected to see a significant decline," says the post. "To help offset the loss of revenue generated by these licenses, taxes on all models of Tier III speeders will be significantly increased once the new regulation takes effect." Fiddlesticks.
According to the patch notes, the 1.1.5 update will also tweak the light side/dark side requirements on "some" colour crystals. Here are the patch notes in full from The Old Republic forums .
General
- Players can now use the command /roll or /random to generate a random number between 1 and 100. This command will also accept a range (example: /roll 20-40) or a die value (example: 2d6).
Classes and Combat
Sith Warrior
- The French version of the "Darth" title is now correct.
Flashpoints and Operations
General
- Bosses in Operations now drop the correct amount of loot when the group is using the Master Looter loot distribution setting.
Eternity Vault
- The "Duel of the Fates" and "Penalty of Destiny" effects are now properly removed when the Infernal Council encounter resets.
- An issue that could cause buttons to stop responding during the Ancient Pylons encounter has been fixed. *UPDATED 2/28*
Karagga's Palace
- Completing Karagga's Palace in Nightmare Mode within two hours now correctly grants the title "The Unyielding." *UPDATED 2/28*
Items
- New high-level black-yellow color crystals can now be purchased from the Pre-Order Vendors on the Imperial and Republic Fleets.
- Several high end speeder models have been temporarily reduced in price until Game Update 1.2.
- A vendor that sells a variety of previously unavailable endgame crystals has been added temporarily to the Imperial and Republic Fleets until Game Update 1.2.
- The Portable Holo Dancer once again displays the correct visual effect.
- Dark/Light requirements present on some color crystals have been removed.
Missions and NPCs
- Chaos and Harmony: Corrected an issue that caused Children of the Emperor to disappear and reappear during the final boss fight, making the encounter more difficult that intended.
Republic
PvP
- Players can now build credit towards the Battle for Ilum daily and weekly missions by playing Warzones. *UPDATED 2/28*
- Healers in Warzones now receive kill credit when a healed player kills an enemy. *UPDATED 2/28*
- Players affected by a Damage Over Time ability are no longer interrupted when interacting with objectives. *UPDATED 2/28*
- Battlemaster and Champion Commendations are now available on the PvP Vendor for Warzone and Mercenary Commendations. Champion Gear Bags are still available. *UPDATED 2/28*
- Valor gained from Warzones has been increased. *UPDATED 2/28*
- Medals are now worth 500 Valor and 10 Commendations. Players only earn Valor and Commendations for the first 4 medals earned each match. *UPDATED 2/28*
- Increased the Warzone AFK timeout from 60 seconds to 90 seconds. *UPDATED 2/28*
Alderaan Civil War
- The speeder bikes that transport players back to the battle now have a three-second activation time to increase the likelihood that an organized attacking team can successfully take the side turrets. *UPDATED 2/28*
World PvP
- To improve Ilum performance, the two large defense turrets outside each base on the Western Shelf no longer fire lasers into the air.
Ilum
UI
- The Shader Complexity preference now supports a "Very Low" option.
- Codex entry popups now display correctly for level 50 players when they are unlocked. *UPDATED 2/28*
General
Miscellaneous Bug Fixes
- An issue that could cause players in guilds to be occasionally kicked from Groups and Operations Groups shortly after joining them has been corrected. *UPDATED 2/28*
