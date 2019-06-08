Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order features Rogue One characters

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's characters are part of the Star Wars canon, Respawn's Vince Zampella said during the E3 gameplay reveal. Cal Kestis and his pals (and enemies) are "all going to live in other places." Expect to see familiar faces from the movies, too, like Rogue One's Saw Gerrera, played by Forest Whitaker.

Gerrera is a resistance fighter who fought the Empire before the Rebel Alliance existed. As well as Rogue One, he crops up in the excellent Star Wars Rebels animated show, being a bit weird in Geonosis.

Cal will also fight Rogue One's KX droids. At the end of the gameplay reveal, we see him get grabbed by one before he can free the Wookies. Unlike Rogue One's K-2SO, they're more likely to break your neck than exchange witty banter. Though they'll still crack some jokes while smashing bones.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is due out on November 15.