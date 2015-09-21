Star Wars Battlefront will have dedicated servers

Like most restaurants, and some wedding receptions, Star Wars Battlefront will feature dedicated servers, senior producer Jamie Keen has confirmed. Speaking to PlayStation Lifestyle at TGS, Keen said that "we’ll still have dedicated servers. Absolutely. It’s one of the hallmarks of making sure we deliver an unparalleled online [service] for the game".

What Battlefront won't have, however, is a server browser, so it's not all good news for DICE's galactic fight-'em-up. It was recently revealed that hero characters will have to keep killing, never stop killing, to remain on the battlefield in Battlefront, a very gamey feature that might make Luke Skywalker look like a murdery jerk. I guess that's what happens when you don't complete your Jedi training—Yoda was this close to teaching him not to use his Force powers for evil.

There's an open beta coming soon, a beta so open that it will be available for everyone. Hooray! (Cheers, IGN.)