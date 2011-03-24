Space Marine coming in August

There's no exact release date yet, but Space Marine will be coming out in August. A fine month to step into the giant, armoured boots of the Emperor's finest and mash up some Orks. Relic have also confirmed that the forces of Chaos will be in the game, and have thrown out some nice big versions of the screens we saw yesterday. You'll find them below.

News of Space Marine's release date comes via BigDownload . For more on the game, head over to the official Space Marine site . Click on the screens below to see them full size.

