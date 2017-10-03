South Park: The Fractured But Hole wants your fart in game

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is a far better RPG than the first, so reckons our Samuel. And now it wants to include your very own fart in-game. Yes, really.

The I Am The Fart contest invites those interested to record themselves breaking wind, for the chance to have their filmed flatulence featured in-game—as one of protagonist The New Kid's most lethal weapons.

Look, you're probably best having a gander at this:

From now through October 16, would-be pimp personages can enter their, um, work via this website. The lucky winner will be announced there, as well as via Twitter and Facebook, on Monday, October 23.

If you plan on entering let us know why in the comments below. And, I suppose, best of luck.