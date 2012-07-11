Source Filmmaker now available to all

The Source Filmmaker is now in open beta, which means EVERYONE is free to direct their own shorts using Valve's powerful editing and animating toolset. It was released alongside the final TF2 class short, Meet The Pyro , and has already inspired a number of comedy creations . We can look forward to seeing much more where that came from now the kit is freely available for everyone. You can download it now through Steam . To get you started, Valve's Bay Raitt has posted a series of tutorial videos on the Source Filmmaker site . The Valve Developer Community is another excellent resource if you're looking for info on the filmmaker, modding and level creation.