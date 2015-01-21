Soul Axiom trailer shows sci-fi adventure, spatial puzzling

The traditional complaint is that January is a quiet time for games. It's all a lie—a conspiracy orchestrated by Big Games to hide the fact that games are happening all of the time. Like rats, you're never more than a few feet away from a game. There could be one behind you right now.

There's definitely one in front of you. It's called Soul Axiom, and it's been on Early Access since last month. It doesn't look like we've covered it before—there are a lot of games—but a new trailer gives me an excuse to take a look.

Here's a quick blast from the trailer's description, which should give some idea of what it's all about:

"As the latest state of the art Digital Soul Provider, Elysia is a sprawling server where your memories and dreams become reality. Our patented SoulSync system allows you to choose the memories you want to enjoy for eternity; whether you are a living user or you simply wish to leave a lasting testament of your life that the whole family can relive at their leisure."

Okay, maybe not then. In plainer terms, you'll be exploring environments and solving puzzles in a game designed by the makers of Master Reboot.

The full release of Soul Axiom is due for later this year.