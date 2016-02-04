Soul Axiom escapes Early Access this month

I do like to see a finished game. Wales Interactive's Soul Axiom is escaping Early Access on February 29, that leap day providing the devs 24 hours' more work in defiance of temporal laws.

Throughout development, Soul Axiom has been pretty darn well received. It's a puzzle-cum-thriller deal, set in a future in which human souls have been uploaded to a platform called Elysia. Death doesn't hold and of course there are darker corners of the human psyche that are best left well alone. Soul Axiom's shifting scenes and uncertain reality put me in mind of Ether One's poke around the mind of a dementia patient, which I loved.