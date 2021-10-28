Sony creates PlayStation PC publishing label

Sony appears to have created a new 'PlayStation PC' label for its ports, switching over from the old PlayStation Mobile moniker.

It doesn't exactly change much right now, simply being a publisher name change on Steam (thanks, VGC). It looks like Sony hasn't gotten round to making the switch on every game yet—I checked God of War and it's still showing PlayStation Mobile as the publisher—but hopefully it's an indication of a stronger dedication to PC as a platform.

We've been seeing a steady increase of PlayStation exclusive games making their way over to the likes of Steam and Epic. Sony expressed a desire to release more games on PC back in 2020 following the ports of Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn. We also had Days Gone arrive this year, and in the future we'll see Uncharted 4, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and astonishingly, God of War. Sony scooped up Nixxes Software a few months back too, a studio that's helped port a handful of Crystal Dynamics games to PC.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan told GQ earlier this year that "a whole slate" of PlayStation games are due to make their way over here eventually, though he kept pretty quiet about which ones would be given the port treatment. I personally think The Last of Us would be a fantastic choice, though half of the team here are practically foaming at the mouth for Bloodborne on PC at this point.