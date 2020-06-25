Popular

Sonic games are going cheap on Steam at the moment

By

Sonic Generations is a measly buck.

(Image credit: Sega)

Sonic Generations originally released the week before Skyrim, and a month after Dark Souls, so unless you're a massive fan of the blue creature you'd be forgiven for passing it over. It's actually one of the better modern Sonic games: it takes a hybrid approach, with levels evenly split between traditional sidescroller platforming and high speed third-person rollercoasters.

Anyway, it's currently a measly $1 (£0.75 / AU$1.20) on Steam, so if you've ever felt inclined to give it a go, now's a good time. The deal is actually for the Sonic Generations Collection, which includes the Casino Night DLC which, as the name implies, takes place in a casino-themed world reminiscent of Sonic 2.

If that's not enough Sonic for you, most other Sonic games are going cheap too. I'd especially recommend Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed, which is currently 75 percent off. The recent 16-bit styled Sonic Mania is also 66 percent off. Aside from those, I'm not sure there are any other good Sonic games. I'm pretty sure there aren't.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
