Someone is making Dark Souls' Lordran in Minecraft

Yes, you can make functioning battle mechs and word processors in Minecraft, but this project is no less gruelling. Minecraft user Davweed is currently building Dark Souls' Lordran, and if you know anything about From Software's classic RPG you'll understand that it's a massive undertaking.

Easily one of the most stunning game worlds ever designed (if you ask me!), recreating Lordran isn't as simple as plotting out a 1:1 scale model of the map. The way Lordran interconnects, and the sheer verticality of the map design makes for a pretty ambitious undertaking. The amount of precision required to recreate it with blocks is mind-boggling.

The best part about the project is that when it's complete, it will serve to help people appreciate just how beautifully constructed the original is.

Davweed hasn't completed the map, but what he has done can be downloaded over here. It's only 20 per cent complete but you can explore the entirety of Firelink Shrine and New Londo Ruins, as well as parts of Blighttown and Undead Asylum.

Cheers for the heads up, Kotaku.