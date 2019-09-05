Someone is levelling their WoW Classic priest entirely through their phone

Aaaaah, the never-ending wonders of modern technology. Smartphones have come such a long way over the past decade, you can even remotely level up your World of Warcraft Classic character with the (probably slightly scratched) device currently stuffed in your pocket.

Posted by user reallybadpennystocks, this footage shows a priest who’s been levelled solely on an iPhone.

The user claims said phone is roughly 100 miles away from their PC. Perhaps this means they’ve been upgrading their healer at work. If so, that’s quite the hefty commute.

If you want to level up your WoW character in similar style while on the go, you can download Steam Link to play the MMOPRG on your phone. The app works on both Android and iOS so you’ve got no excuse not to improve your character while you’re miles away from your PC. You will, however, need to add WoW Classic to your Steam library. Here's a step by step guide to how it was done.

You probably shouldn't play WoW at work, though. Remote levelling definitely isn't worth losing your job over.