NASA is livestreaming the solar eclipse on Twitch

Update: The moon, in its continuing orbit around us, is no longer blocking the sun. But you can watch an archive of the stream in the video above.

If you're not in North or South America, or you're swallowed in fog as we are in San Francisco today, you can watch the solar eclipse in the company of thousands of emoji-slinging strangers on Twitch.

NASA will be tracking the moon as it passes over the width of the continental US today, broadcasting from remote sites along the path of totality, as well as from a Gulfstream aircraft that provides great footage. They'll also be sharing information about how to experience the eclipse safely, and answering questions from social media throughout the day.

The last coast-to-coast total solar eclipse to grace the US was 99 years ago, in 1918, in the final days of WW1.

If you'd rather watch elsewhere, NASA is also broadcasting on nasa.gov(which features a realtime map), YouTube and Ustream.

There's a lot of "Praise the Sun" and "RIP SUN" happening in Twitch chat, but so far the best meme I've seen is this one:

The human eye can see above 60 fps, but you should never look directly at the sun. Ordinary sunglasses aren't safe for looking at an eclipse.