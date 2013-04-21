Sir, You Are Being Hunted trailers show hiding, scrounging, marmalade and ham

It's Sunday, it's (sorta) sunny - it's the perfect time for a picnic on the procedurally generated moors of Sir, You Are Being Hunted . Only instead of pork pies and jam sandwiches, there's a gang of tweed-clad robot maniacs looking to tear you limb from limb. Ah, that brings me back to the Sykes family outings of my youth. These twin gameplay videos show new footage of the (seemingly not too far off being complete) first-person stealth game, one with commentary, the other more indicative of how the game will actually play. Sir, you are being directed beneath the break.

A reminder: Sir, You Are Being Hunted is now available to pre-order , an act that will grant you access to the second round of testing sometime this Summer. Now without further ado, here's what SYABH looks like in its current form. (Jolly atmopsheric, I'd say.)

Cheers, RPS .