Sir, You are Being Hunted invades Misty Bunmer with a shotgun

In our world, robots are idiots. They don't know what hats are. They don't know about gentlemanly fashion. They don't know how to hunt with shotguns. But they will, and when that day comes you'll be all the more prepared for watching the latest footage of Big Robot's Sir, You Are Being Hunted, which contains vital tips like DON'T MAKE NOISE. Robots have excellent hearing. Lesson 2: BEAR TRAPS ALSO WORK ON ROBOTS. Robots have more in common with bears than you might think (ie: legs). Tip the third: DON'T MANIPULATE RAVENS. It'll always backfire.

Learn thee these lessons three and thy survival shall be certain. Let us head afield and walk a brisk distance to the mysterious town of Misty Bunmer.

The Sir, You Are Being Hunted kickstarter campaign has nailed its target, but still has twelve days to scoop more funds if you're interested in becoming a backer.