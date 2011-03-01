Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion expansion announced at GDC

The first stand-alone expansion to Sins of a Solar Empire has just been announced at GDC. Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion will add new ships, visuals, and multiplayer features to the game.

A release date has not yet been confirmed. Here's the direct info from Stardock Entertainment and Ironclad Games:



New Factions: Players decide whether to become Loyalists or Rebels, which unlocks a unique tech tree.



New Titan-class ships.



New Capital Ships.



New Corvette-class ships.



Loyalist and Rebel versions of some of the existing Sins' frigates and cruisers.



Updated lighting and particle effects for enhanced visuals.



New Victory Conditions to allow for more variety, differing strategies and shorter game sessions.



Additional capital ship ability levels, for greater strategic choice.



Impulse: Reactor support for chat, friends, achievements and more.

