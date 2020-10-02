Silent Hill 4 might be Konami's next PC rerelease

A rating for Konami's Silent Hill 4: The Room for PC has shown up on the PEGI website, rating it 18 for graphic violence. Last week, Konami's PC ports of Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, and a Castlevania & Contra two-pack were rereleased on GOG. Could some of the early Silent Hill games be about to join them?

Silent Hill 4 originally came out in 2004, and was the last game in the series to be made by original developers Team Silent. It alternates between first-person segments where you're trapped in an apartment, and third-person survival horror sections more traditional of the series. While not the best of them, it's still fondly remembered and someone even went to the trouble of recreating its apartment in Unity.

A PC port was released in 2004, but is hard to track down nowadays. It would be a perfect candidate for a digital rerelease, as would Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill 3, which both received ports back in the day—though the original never did.

