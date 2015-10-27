Show Us Your Rig: streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play. Want to build your own rig? Check out our gaming PC build guide.

[Update: Who would've thought this cheeky young buck would be streaming Fortnite with Drake in just a few years time? Little did we know Ninja would go on to shatter Twitch viewer records and become one of the biggest names in games.]

Tyler Blevins is better known by his Twitch streaming handle, Ninja. He doesn't always stream PC games, and he's currently playing Halo 5, but he has built a hell of a rig. He streams a lot of H1Z1, even winning the first match of the TwitchCon invitational earlier this year. Tyler was nice enough to tell us about his streaming set-up and give us a look at his impressive PC.

What's in your PC?

Corsair Carbide 540 Case

ASUS X99-DELUXE 3.1

Intel i7-5820K

GeForce GTX 980 Ti 6GB

Corsair H105 Cooler

16GB RAM

Black Magic Intensity Pro (Capture card for my Console gaming)

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

I think the most interesting thing about my setup has got to be the combination of multi-platform streaming equipment as well as gifts from viewers and trophies from events that I have won. I built up my streaming career through Halo, which we all know is on the Xbox, but lately I have branched out into H1Z1 and won the first ever Daybreak invitational match for over 20,000 dollars which was just an amazing event.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Snackage, I usually have some sort of chip or pretzel within arms reach for my gaming fuel while I grind out streaming haha!