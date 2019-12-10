Shovel Knight: Showdown and King of Cards are out today

Yacht Club Games has released two new games in the Shovel Knight series. The first is a local multiplayer titled Shovel Knight: Showdown and the second is a deck-building card-collecting prequel called Shovel Knight: King of Cards.

Shovel Knight: Showdown is a local-multiplayer co-op where four players can brawl it out with characters from the series, including some that have never been playable before. Showdown also has a story mode that changes to fit your chosen characters; with 16 different characters, that's 16 different stories to play.

Shovel Knight: King of Cards is a prequel to the Shovel Knight games where you play as the most dashing knight of them all, King Knight. The story follows the adventures of how the regal king managed to leap and pirouette his way onto the throne. Alongside King Knight's graceful platforming, King of Cards also includes a deck-building collectable card game called Joustus and King Knight has his sights set firmly on winning the Joustus crown because if there's any character in Shovel Knight that needs more bling it's the king.

Yacht Club Games has kindly put both Showdown and King of Cards in an ultimate Shovel Knight bundle called the Treasure Trove where you can also nab additional games in the series. Buy the bundle and you'll receive Shovel of Hope, Plague of Shadows, Specter of Torment, King of Cards and Showdown for $25 / £19. If you're new to the series this bundle is a great place to start.