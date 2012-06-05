ShootMania Storm screenshots show laser duels, impractical headsets

Don't tell Microsoft, but glass interfaces are so last year. Today's self-respecting laser gladiator won't enter the arena without a pair of metal goggles that prevent them from seeing anything. So say these screenshots of Nadeo's ShootMania Storm, released following the game's appearance at last night's Ubisoft conference.

We also get another glimpse at ShootMania's powerful map and gametype editor, which will stretch from the straightforward tile-based toolset show below to a full script editor. When I saw the game earlier in the year, someone had made Tetris in it .

Click through for the new screens. Nadeo released the first trailer for the game a few weeks ago, and beta sign-ups are still available .