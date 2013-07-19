Popular

Shadowrun Returns trailer explains magical cyberpunk fantasy and tactics

It took a little extra time for Shadowrun Returns to, well, return; with the original June release date ultimately missed. Then again, it's not like Kickstarter projects are renowned for their punctuality, especially when they generate over $1.8 million despite a $400,000 goal. It wasn't a long delay, though, and now the magical cyberpunk turn-based tactical RPG is due to arrive on Steam next week. And while we don't live in a reality where an orc can make a living as an Uzi-wielding Street Samurai, we do live in one where an imminent game release can be acknowledged through a trailer.

Shadowrun Returns is out on the 25th July, on Steam . Thanks to the delay, it's launching with editing tools , letting players knock up their own cyberfantasy scenarios.

