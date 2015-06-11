Popular

Shadow Warrior 2 trailer shows more Wang, reveals four-player co-op

Less than a day after Shadow Warrior 2's teaser announcement, a full trailer has arrived.

I can honestly say that it surprised me. At no point was I asked if I wanted some more Wang, which seemed like the obvious joke to make. I was, however, asked the less sequel-specific question, "Who wants some Wang?" So let's not go praising its restraint just yet.

Shadow Warrior, of course, was not a game known for its restraint. Judging from this CGI depiction of a demon samurai slicing a car in two, the sequel will be similarly over-the-top.

As hinted in the trailer, Shadow Warrior 2 will feature four-player co-op. It also promises "daring missions" across procedurally-generated environments, plus "new weapons, armor, and arcane relics of legend."

You'll be able to see the first Shadow Warrior 2 game footage at E3, on June 15 at 8.30pm BST, through Twitch.tv/twitch.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
