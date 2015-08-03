SGDQ raises $1.23 million for charity

Speedrunning event Summer Games Done Quick ran its last run yesterday—ending a week-long marathon of absurdly quick completions. The charity event was, this year, raising money for Doctors Without Borders. And raise money it did. In total, $1,232,925.90 was donated by 22,075 viewers.

The SGDQ tracker contains plenty of pledge statistics. For instance, the average donation was an impressive $43.29. The maximum, meanwhile, was $21,498, given by an anonymous donor.

If you missed any of the runs, you can now catch up with the help of Games Done Quick's VODs. You can find them below, organised into a handy playlist.