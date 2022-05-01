Sentry is an upcoming wave defense FPS about alien hordes invading your spaceship

Audio player loading…

Indie developers Fireblade Software have announced a new game, Sentry, for 2023 release. In Sentry you're a defender trying to save a human ship as it flees a defeated Earth pursued by alien threats. When the aliens catch up to your ship you've got to fight in a dynamic defensive campaign that sees you holding off the enemy from different ship systems. The combination of First-Person Shooter and Tower Defense might remind you of classic-to-some Sanctum.

The dynamic campaigns ounds particularly interesting, seeing as you can do it alone or with a friend. "Will you decide to destroy a smaller force, preventing them from seizing a crucial subsystem? Or risk facing overwhelming odds thwarting a larger enemy thrust, blunting their main advance?," says the game description. There's also a stated emphasis on intelligent enemies, which is a change from most of the action tower defense genre.

Further, the idea in the game is that defeat can be subverted. If you fail, another warrior gets woken up from stasis to continue the fight, letting you continue the overall strategic situation as it stands after your loss. "There will be multiple short and replayable campaigns with persistent upgrades to use on future runs," say the developers.

Sentry will release on Steam Early Access in 2023, and intends to stay in Early Access for 9-12 months. Fireblade Software were previously developers of the FTL-like Abandon Ship, which we enjoyed enough to write about quite a bit.