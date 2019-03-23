Sekiro reaches 125,000 concurrent players, fourth most-played on Steam

Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice's outstanding combat is clearly a hit with players—as of writing, more than 120,000 people are playing it, and its daily peak is more than 125,000, making it the fourth most-played game on Steam today ahead of Rainbox Six Siege.

It's a monumental launch, bigger even than Devil May Cry 5's, which was itself Capcom's second biggest PC launch ever, topping out at around 85,000 concurrent players, according to Steam Charts.

Sekiro won't be climbing higher up the Steam ladder—in third place is CS:GO, which has more than 600,000 players at a time. But it's yet more evidence, as if we needed it, that excellent singleplayer games can still pull in huge audiences.

You can read Tom's review in progress here: the highlight is the timing-based combat, which to me feels more rewarding than in any of the Dark Souls games.