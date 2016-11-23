Sea of Thieves launches early access 'Insider Programme'

Rare's incoming pirate-packing ocean-touring sandbox adventure Sea of Thieves has launched an 'Insider Programme'—an initiative that grants select members access to early testing phases ahead of launch next year.

Available for sign up now, members are encouraged to provide feedback via questionnaires and surveys, and in return will receive a "unique badge" on the official forums as well as "exclusive insights and updates on how the game is progressing."

Here's Rare's Joe Neate and Bobby Lamirande with more on how the Insider Programme works:

Those interested in the Insider Programme can sign up this way.

As yet, Sea of Thieves is without a release date however is expected to launch early next year as a Microsoft cross-buy Play Anywhere game. Its Inn-Side Story developer diary series has been running since August, and the following short from the start of November takes a closer look at how its world will function.